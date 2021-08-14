State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.41. 1,757,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $628.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

