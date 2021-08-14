State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Masco worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.11. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

