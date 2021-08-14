State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 767,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 159,682 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in General Motors by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $53.65. 11,814,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,029,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

