State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after purchasing an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.98. 1,557,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,462. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

