State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 8,800 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,173,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

