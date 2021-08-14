State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $39,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,799. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

