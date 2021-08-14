State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.73. 2,360,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

