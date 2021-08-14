STATERA 1-Day Volume Hits $605,017.00 (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One STATERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STATERA has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. STATERA has a market cap of $1.64 million and $605,017.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00137501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.60 or 0.99842509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00869426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About STATERA

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,713,613 coins and its circulating supply is 80,712,644 coins. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

