Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73.46 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Status has a market cap of $349.10 million and approximately $73.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00882943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00101270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.