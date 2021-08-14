(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$136.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.90 million.
About (STE.TO)
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for (STE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.