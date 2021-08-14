(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Get (STE.TO) alerts:

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$136.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.90 million.

About (STE.TO)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for (STE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.