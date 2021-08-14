Stealth (XST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,271.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037391 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00036773 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,623,342 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

