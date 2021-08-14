Stealth (XST) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037391 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00036773 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,623,342 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.