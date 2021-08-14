Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.09. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$43.79, with a volume of 92,399 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

