Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.72 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00137622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00156538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,835.68 or 0.99747396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,904 coins and its circulating supply is 23,514,031,284 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

