Step Finance (STEP) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3.29 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00135262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00153861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.62 or 1.00079602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00873810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.