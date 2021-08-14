Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.19 or 1.00540395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00865913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars.

