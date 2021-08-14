stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Cap of $2.52 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $161.94 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,231.45 or 0.06938148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00137537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99689124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.89 or 0.00867180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 778,621 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.