stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00153337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.51 or 1.00170193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00871348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

