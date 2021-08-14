Stipend Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $953,410.36 and $156.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,956.46 or 0.99980539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.96 or 0.00992128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00367415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.86 or 0.00419150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080609 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,658,010 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

