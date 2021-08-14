Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 14th (MRKR, MRNS, MSGE, MX, MYO, OLMA, OVCHY, PAYA, PLRX, RAIN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, August 14th:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

