Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 14th (MTEM, NVMI, OEG, OM, RBNC, RPHM, RRBI, RXT, SAMG, SAN)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

