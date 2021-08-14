Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $61.20 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after acquiring an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

