Storj Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002708 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $403.11 million and approximately $64.34 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

