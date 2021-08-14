StormX Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $293.06 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00872981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00104970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043623 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.