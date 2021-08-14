Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $132.67 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $132.67 million and approximately $61.31 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00879875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

