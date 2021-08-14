Strike (STRK) Price Hits $54.91 on Top Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Strike has a total market cap of $162.33 million and approximately $29.12 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $54.91 or 0.00117415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00135330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00154592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.99 or 1.00237138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00871537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,956,316 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

