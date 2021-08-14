Strong Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $233.25 or 0.00499142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00155566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,624.52 or 0.99774214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.73 or 0.00870378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

