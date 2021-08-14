StrongHands Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. StrongHands has a market cap of $426,681.70 and approximately $146.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 66.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,673,637,146 coins and its circulating supply is 17,260,442,792 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

