Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.