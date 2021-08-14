Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,088.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after acquiring an additional 308,454 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 113.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 77.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

