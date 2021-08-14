Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.90 million and $14,091.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00876845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

