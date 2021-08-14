SUKU Price Up 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and $228,812.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00107013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00043827 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.