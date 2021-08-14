Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,103 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 192.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $291.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.31. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 824,552 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,175. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

