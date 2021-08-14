Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,444 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

BKR opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.