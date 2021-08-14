Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 85,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

