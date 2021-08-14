Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOK stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $98.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74.

