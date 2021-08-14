Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.