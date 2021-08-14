Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

