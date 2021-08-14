Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

