Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 12,176 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in TransUnion by 138.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

