Sumokoin (SUMO) 1-Day Volume Hits $54,771.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.13 million and $54,771.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.00576981 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.