SUN (old) Reaches Market Cap of $152,457.26 (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.