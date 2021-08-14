Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNMCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SNMCY stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5498 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

