Swap (XWP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $446.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $402,910.69 and $446.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,779,686 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

