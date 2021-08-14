Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $544,836.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00136073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,198.14 or 0.99815146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00866953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

