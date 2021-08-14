Swingby Price Up 59.6% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $23.25 million and $828,927.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00136836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,611,016 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.