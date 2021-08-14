Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

