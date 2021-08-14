Switcheo (SWTH) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Switcheo has a market cap of $35.80 million and $419,087.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,607,414,185 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,651,763 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

