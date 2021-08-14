SWYFT Price Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $17,573.17 and $6,101.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SWYFT Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

