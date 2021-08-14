Sylo Market Capitalization Reaches $12.17 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $271,429.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.